Mr Courts visited the airport to celebrate the terminal reopening, which has been closed since June 15, 2020.

And Mr Courts was delighted to be at Gatwick to celebrate the occasion.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate, Aviation minster Robert Courts and Wizz Air managing director Marion Geoffroy

He said: "This is a hugely significant moment for the airport and for everyone who works here and for the wider area around Crawley because of the enormous amount of jobs that support it.

"There’s a massive buzz here today and a real feeling of excitement. There is a real feeling of having triumphed over two of the most difficult years in the aviation sector’s history."

Gatwick - and Crawley - suffered more than most over the last two years because of the pandemic with the loss of jobs and impact on the local economy.

Mr Courts said: "It’s been enormously challenging, I am the Minister of Aviation, I want to see people able to fly. I want people to be able to connect with each other,

Passengers in the reopened South Terminal

"I want them to be able to go abroad on holiday, I want them to be able to attend to their businesses.

"We have had to protect public health of course but we have also been doing everything we can so we can get people flying again in safe and secure way but flying nonetheless."

Even though the South Terminal reopening is a significant step, Gatwick is still not back to where it was pre-pandemic, and Mr Courts said it would be hard to say when the aviation sector as a whole in the UK will be back to normal.

He said: "We are seeing a steady increase in all other airports, we are seeing a big increase in flights and passenger numbers and there’s a real feeling after these two challenging years things really are looking up.

"It’s difficult to predict when that will happen and it will be different for each airport and airline but what I really can say is the removal of all travel restrictions, which we have worked so hard to do, is really making sure the aviation sector can bounce back."

Last week in parliament, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Schapps praised Crawley MP Henry Smith for his support of the aviation sector during the last two years, and Mr Courts echoed Mr Schapps' sentiment.

He said: "I cannot praise Henry enough for the incredible work he has put in in championing Gatwick and the aviation sector.

"He has been absolutely determined, constructive and a really enthusiastic advocate for everything aviation brings to this area."

