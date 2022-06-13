Hailsham woman ‘seriously injured' in Polegate collision

The incident took place shortly before 11.45am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 12) at the roundabout connecting the A27 with the A22 Golden Jubilee Way, police say.

A silver Peugeot 206 Coupé collided with a grey Dacia Duster.

According to police, the driver of the Peugeot – a 41-year-old woman from Hailsham – was ‘seriously injured’ and taken to hospital.

Polegate collision 12-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)

The driver and passenger of the Dacia suffered minor injuries, police say.

A section of the A27 was closed both ways for most of the day while emergency services attended the incident. At 10.45pm it was reported as open again.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, events leading up to it or as any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police via [email protected], quoting Op Netley.

