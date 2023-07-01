More than 30 acres of land at a nature reserve in Sussex has been put up for sale.

The owners of Bramber Brooks in Steyning – which opened to the public in 2018 – are now welcoming offers in the region of £425,000. It is described on a noticeboard at the site as a ‘new quiet area for local people to enjoy wildlife’.

Nick Mills, director and equity shareholder of Riversong Limited, announced the sale news on Facebook earlier this year.

He wrote: “Due to some restructuring, the company with the ownership of the land at Bramber Brooks, it has been decided that some assets of the company need to be sold.

The nature reserve is described on a noticeboard at the site as a ‘new quiet area for local people to enjoy wildlife’. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

“I do not hold a majority share and cannot afford to buy the land myself from the company.”

The land is being marketed by Brighton-based estate agents Graves Son and Pilcher.

According to a profile on Rightmove.co.uk, the land is a designated Site of Nature Conservation Interest and includes a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Approximately 34 acres (13.76 hectares) is up for sale and spans the ‘whole width of the village of Bramber’.

Prospective buyers have been told they will be given the use of the existing private nature reserve and will have the ‘chance to help define an ecosystem’.

They would also be able to introduce new wildlife, as well as protecting existing wildlife – helping to cleanse the river, mitigate climate change and flooding and enable the local community to thrive.

Other ‘potential opportunities for the new owners’ include; use of the existing private Nature Reserve for seasonal events, both community and corporate, including team building, educational and entertainment; the introduction of purpose-built hides once the new bird scrapes are complete, to be used by bird and wildlife enthusiasts or by others for commercial use and ownership of a private nature reserve and important community asset, with opportunities for grants and subsidies to further improve the land, preserving it for future generations.

