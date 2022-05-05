Wealden bins strikes: Collections affected by strike action

Wealden District Council confirmed ‘the strike by employees of our waste and street cleaning contractor, Biffa, and whom are members of the GMB union, has continued today (Thursday, May 5)’.

The council spokesperson said, “The outcome of a ballot of its members by the GMB union on a new pay offer made by Biffa last week to end the strike is still awaited.”

The following services won’t operate today:

• Approximately half of the rubbish collections

• Garden waste collections

• Recycling collections

The following services will be operating in full or in part today:

• Rubbish collections – Approximately half of the rounds scheduled to empty rubbish bins today are working. Please put your rubbish bin out if you are due a collection today but, if it is not emptied, please take it back in and use the link below to our a questions and answers to find out what to do.

• Clinical waste and sharps box collections – operating as normal

• Bulky Waste Collections – operating as normal

• Bin deliveries and exchanges – operating as normal

• Street litter bins and dog waste bins – operating as normal

The spokesperson said, “We appreciate this is an inconvenience and concern to residents and we apologise for this short-term situation while Biffa and the GMB union continue to negotiate to reach a fair settlement.”

Mark Turner, branch secretary for the GMB Sussex branch, said, “Today we’ve seen a significant number of staff join our picket line, increasing the disruption.

“The offer made by the council last Thursday (April 28) was rejected but we’re willing to talk and negotiate whenever they’re ready.”

FAQs:

Q: Should I put my bin out?

A: Please put your bin out as normal on the scheduled collection day however, if it is not emptied, please bring it back in as we will not be able to return to missed bins until the next scheduled collection day.

Q: When will my bin be emptied?

A: If your bin is not emptied, please take it back in and check on the daily update on our website which will provide information for customers regarding which services are operating each day.

Q: Will you collect side waste when they return to work?

A: Yes. When collections resume, we will for a short period of time collect side waste to help clear the backlog. For extra recycling, please place it in non-black bags beside the bin. Please ensure recycling has been rinsed clean so that it is free from any remains of food or drink.

Q: Can I put recycling or garden waste into my rubbish bin?

A: No. Rubbish bins are only for non-recyclable household waste. If they contain recycling or garden waste, they will not be emptied.

Q: Can I take waste to the local tip?

A: Yes, the four household waste recycling sites in Wealden run by East Sussex County Council are open as usual.