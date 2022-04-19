Two world-first ‘dolphins’ arrive in Eastbourne

The company that makes the stations is Cornwall-based Our Only World and the two coming to Eastbourne are the first ever sold in the world.

Plastic Free Eastbourne said it is ‘excited’ about the new stations which are made from repurposed discarding fishing nets.

The dolphins will add to the town’s network of 70 refill stations.

Two dolphin refill stations are coming to Eastbourne. Photo from Plastic Free Eastbourne. SUS-220419-092924001

You can find the stations by using the free Refill app, which shows users a national network of refill stations run by charity City to Sea.

Oliver Sterno, coordinator for Refill Eastbourne and community leader for Plastic Free Eastbourne, said, “These refill stations are the first of many which will be available for people to top up their drinking bottles on the go.

“We are hoping to get rid of all single-use plastic bottles of water in our town and this is another small step in this campaign. Remember that the equivalent volume of water in a single-use plastic bottle of water costs 500 times more than from a mains water tap.”

One new station will be set up near the Tourist Information Centre and the other will be set up along ‘Spring Water Way’ which is the 16 kilometre-long string of refill stations all the way along the seafront from Sovereign Harbour Retail Park as far as the Birling Gap National Trust visitors centre.