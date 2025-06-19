Visitors to the South Downs are being urged to ‘help protect wildlife’ by not lighting open fires.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire risk i n the South Do wns is ‘high to very high’ during the summer months, according to a spokesperson for the national park.

As temperatures are set to rise across the UK, the national park has issued advice on how to prevent wildfires and keep wildlife safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Help protect habitats and wildlife by not lighting open fires or BBQs in the National Park and also taking all litter home with you,” the spokesperson said.

The South Downs. Photo: Steve Robards SR1906956

“If you spot a BBQ or fire where there shouldn't be one, please call 101 to report it or dial 999 in an emergency.”

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 30 degrees Celsius this weekend – and remain in the high 20s until the end of June.

To avoid the risk of fires, the South Downs National Park has suggested residents consider having a picnic instead of a BBQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia French, who leads the National Park’s heathlands project team, said: “The National Park has a number of incredibly rare and sensitive heathland sites, as well as chalk grasslands, scheduled monuments and forests, and all are very vulnerable to wildfires. This time of year is ground nesting season, which makes it even more important to be vigilant, with rare bird, amphibian and reptile populations across the National Park at risk and not able to escape to safety in time.

“It’s more important than ever that people do their bit to care for wildlife by not using disposable barbecues or lighting fires in the countryside. It’s just not worth the risk of the terrible damage it could do to internationally-important wildlife habitats, as well as farmland.

“Consider having a picnic instead as there are some wonderful picnic locations in the National Park. There is also a dedicated barbecue site at Queen Elizabeth Country Park that is safe for visitors to use.

“Please properly dispose of cigarettes, matches, glass and litter to prevent fire hazards.”