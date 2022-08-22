‘Urgent’ appeal for Eastbourne residents to water young street trees amid draught

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group spokesperson said: “Despite last week’s rainfall, the ongoing drought and warm weather mean the lives of the trees are in immediate danger and will not survive without extra watering.

“Those in particular need of watering are young trees – these are usually in a protective cage and are around three-metres-tall.”

Treebourne

Treebourne, which aims to double Eastbourne’s tree cover by 2030, said residents can use rainwater collected in water butts or tap water as there are no restrictions in place on using a watering can to do this.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who is able to water a young street tree is asked to pour a full watering can into the black tube beside the tree and another around the base of the trunk, soaking the soil around the top of the root ball.”

Typically a street tree needs 20 litres - about two watering cans - of water a week during the growing season (March-October), Treebourne said.

The spokesperson added: “When it's hot, two-three times a week is ideal. The best time to water is first thing in the morning as it provides the tree with a supply of water as the day warms up. However, any amount of watering will help the tree survive.”

Treebourne said it has paid for the trees to be regularly watered by a contractor for the first three years but they will benefit from additional watering.

The environmental group said these trees cannot be overwatered.