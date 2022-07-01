Wealden bin collection crews up to four days behind schedule two weeks on from strike

Despite the striking staff returning to work on June 16, Wealden District Council (WDC) said some collection crews are currently working between one-four days behind schedule while they clear the backlog of waste that accumulated during the strike.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A WDC spokesperson said: “If you are due a collection of rubbish, recycling or garden waste please place your bin out for collection as normal.

Bin stock

"Be assured that if your road is not collected on the scheduled day, they will be returning within the next few working days to catch up. For this reason, if your road is not emptied please leave the bin out ready for collection.”

The council also said there is no need to notify them if a road has not been emptied on the scheduled collection day.

The spokesperson added: “Our contractor, Biffa, are monitoring the progress of collection crews carefully to ensure that all roads will be collected within a few days of their scheduled day.

"Please only contact us to report your bin has been missed if your road has had the bins emptied but your individual bin has not.”

The council is urging residents to ensure their bins are placed out for collection by 6.30am on their scheduled collection day.

WDC said: “Where bins are not placed out in time for them to be emptied we regret we will be unable to arrange a return collection.

"Over the next few weeks the crews will be catching up on the backlog of bin collections and return to the normal collection schedule.”

The council has also told residents that the amount of waste that can be removed by the crews is limited – so they may not be able to remove some of the extra waste if bags are placed next to the bin.

The spokesperson added: “Biffa are working to ensure as many households as possible receive at least a collection of the contents of the bins, however, as the catch up work progresses reasonable amounts of excess waste will be collected.

“For extra recycling that cannot fit loose into the recycling bin, please place it in non-black bags beside the bin.

"We are unable to collect recycling when it is placed in black bags because it is cannot be recycled and is treated as contamination and may result in a rejection of the whole lorry load at the recycling centre.”

WDC has frozen the price for its garden waste collection service until 2024.

The council said: “Wealden councillors made this decision in recognition of the recent disruption to the collection service during the bin strike and to help residents manage at a time when there are increasing cost of living pressures.

"This means that Wealden’s garden waste collection service will stay at £55 per bin per year.”

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer added: "They are out working very hard. The strike was six weeks long, it’s a lot of rubbish to pick up. The trucks are filling up quicker.