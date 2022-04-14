Wealden bin strikes: Talks will continue to avoid disruption to 65,000 households

Earlier this week bin strike days were revealed to be starting later this month if no agreement can be made.

Biffa Municipal Ltd – the waste services contractors – informed WDC that it received formal notification from the GMB union that its members intend to take industrial action at the depots operating services in Wealden from Monday April 25 for at least two weeks.

Eastbourne bin strike 7/1/22. Photo taken in Courtlands Road (Justin Lycett) SUS-221101-162009001

The union had said back in March it would be carrying out an industrial action ballot.

At this point a GMB spokesperson said, “More than 40 GMB members working at Biffa’s East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership depots at the Hailsham and Uckfield regional sites are voting on whether to walk out over pay.

“Workers demand pay rises across the service, which would see loaders on £12.50 per hour, LGV drivers on £14.50 per hour and HGV drivers on £17.50 per hour.“

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary, said, “Work dissatisfaction and pay poverty, similar to that which recently left Biffa facing strike action from GMB members in Hastings, has caught up with them now in both the Hailsham and Uckfield depots.

“The ballot and any strike action should be a wake up call for Biffa.”

Biffa is in discussions with unions to try to resolve the dispute and talks are due to resume next week (Thursday, April 21).

In the meantime all waste and street cleansing services continue to operate as normal so the council is asking residents to continue to put their bins out on the scheduled collection day.

Averil Price, the lead director for the Joint Waste Partnership, said, “Should an agreement not be reached, there may be some disruption to services from Monday April 25.

“Please be assured the council will inform residents of what is happening with their collections through our website, My Alerts e-newsletter and social media. Regular updates on this situation will be published on our website.

“Residents should continue presenting their bins as normal. Biffa is in active and ongoing negotiations with the unions and remains committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible.”

GMB Union said almost 65,000 households would be affected if strikes went ahead.

Earlier this week Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said, “Biffa and the council have almost two weeks before the strike action commences.

“They still have time to prevent the action and any knock-on effect this will have on residents and local businesses – they just need to get around the negotiating table with GMB and make our members an offer which better reflects the work they do every day, come rain or shine.”