Wealden bin strikes: Strike dates announced

Wealden District Council (WDC) has been informed by its waste collection and street cleansing contractor, Biffa, that members of their workforce belonging to the GMB Union intend to take strike action from Monday (May 2) over pay.

WDC confirmed Biffa will continue to negotiate with the GMB Union and the staff involved to reach a fair settlement.

According to WDC, council officers are continuing to work with Biffa’s management to reduce the impact on services.

Wealden bin strike update

A WDC spokesperson said, “From day one of the strike on Monday May 2, we intend to publish daily updates on our website explaining which services are operating and which are unfortunately not operating.

“If you have a bin due to be emptied this Monday May 2, please place it out as normal however, if it is not emptied, please bring it back in as we will not be able to return until at least the next scheduled collection day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by this short-term situation and would also like to thank our residents for their understanding during this time.”

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said, “It’s clear that Biffa and our members value their contribution to the refuse and cleansing contract very differently in the Wealden district area.

“The letter sent by the employer to staff really sealed the decision to go out on strike, as members were angered not just by what they consider a poor offer but by the lack of engagement and negotiation with their chosen representatives from the GMB union.

“The walk out starts on Bank Holiday Monday for two weeks – but could be subject to further strike notice if the stand-off continues.

“We will of course meet with management to talk at any time, but let’s hope that if we do, it’s meaningful this time.”