Wealden bin strike to go ahead as second offer is rejected

A planned bin strike in Wealden will go ahead after a second offer was rejected, according to the trade union.

GMB said the strike will start on Monday, May 2, and last for at least two weeks.

The industrial action, which affects workers employed by Biffa, was originally due to start on Monday, April 25, but was suspended while the union consulted its members on an improved offer.

Gary Palmer SUS-220117-124137001

The union said the offer was rejected on a turnout of 96.6 per cent by a margin of 93.1 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said, “It’s clear that Biffa and our members value their contribution to the refuse and cleansing contract very differently in the Wealden district area.

“The letter sent by the employer to staff really sealed the decision to go out on strike, as members were angered not just by what they consider a poor offer but by the lack of engagement and negotiation with their chosen representatives from the GMB union.

“The walk out starts on Bank Holiday Monday for two weeks - but could be subject to further strike notice if the stand-off continues.

“We will of course meet with management to talk at any time, but let’s hope that if we do, it’s meaningful this time.”

A Wealden District Council spokesperson said, “The impact of the intended strike action on waste collection services is being assessed.