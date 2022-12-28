After Christmas you may be wondering how you can get rid of your real tree, although if it has roots you could replant it to use again the following year.

Here is the information you need for across Sussex.

Adur and Worthing

Real Christmas trees will be collected from Thursday, January 12.

Where in Sussex you can dispose of your Christmas tree

Trees should be placed out next to your wheelie bins ready for collection by 6:30am on the morning of your next bin collection day (either recycling or refuse) after this date. Please cut big trees into smaller pieces if possible and remember to remove all decorations, baubles, tinsel and the lights before putting your trees out for collectionIf you live in a flat and have a communal bin area then please put your Christmas tree out at the end of your entrance path near to, but not on, the pavement in a visible location so that they can be collected. Please do not put them in a location that will cause an obstruction or leave them in your communal bin area.

Arun

Arun residents are able to dispose of their Christmas trees at household waste recycling sites within the district, or they can be collected by Arun Green Waste Club if they have a subscription.

Brighton and Hove

Please don't leave trees on the pavement, road or beside a communal bin as this is fly-tipping and you could be fined. You can recycle real or artificial Christmas trees at Household Waste Recycling Sites. Real Christmas trees can be chopped up and recycled in your garden waste if you've signed up to our paid-for collection service.

Christmas tree recycling points will be open from Tuesday, December 27 until Monday, January 9 2023.

A full list can be found here

Chichester

Residents who are signed up to the Garden Recycling Service can leave their trees out for collection.

On January 7–10 2023, St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteers will be collecting trees all day and taking them to a recycling centre where they will be recycled into mulch and wood chippings which can be re-used while also helping to keep our environment clean.

If you would like your real tree to be collected and recycled this new year then you can sign-up to have your tree collected in your postcode area by visiting the website. All they ask is for a suggested minimum donation of £15 to help fund the Hospice and allow them to continue providing expert care and compassion to people with life-limiting illnesses in the community.

Crawley

People living in Crawley who have a GREENbin can use the service to have their tree collected. The West Sussex County Council recycling centre in County Oak also accepts them.

Eastbourne and Lewes

If you have opted-in to the paid garden waste collection service, you can recycle your real Christmas tree by cutting it up and placing it in your brown bin; or leaving it in manageable chunks (less than 120 cm or 4 feet tall) next to your brown bin. Please make sure all decorations, tree stands and pots are removed before recycling.

You can also take your trees to one of the collection points listed below by the following dates

January 15

Princes Park - Wartling Road bring site (adjacent to Test Centre car park)

Archery – Churchdale Road in front of disabled toilet

Hampden Park – Decoy Drive Entrance (on your right before you reach the café)

Gildredge Park – Entrance via the Goffs next to Tennis Club café.

Sevenoaks Recreation Ground - Off Sevenoaks Road

Atlantic Drive car park– at sewage works car park off the roundabout

Fishermans Green car park

Holly Place car park (near recycling bring site)

Hastings

Free real Christmas tree recycling will take place at Harmers Lane, Alexandra Park. Recycling will begin on December 30, 2022 and will end on January 16, 2023, 8.30am to 4pm. Please remember to remove the decorations from your tree before you drop it off. That includes: baubles, tinsel and lights.

Mid Sussex

Real Christmas trees can be composted in your garden waste bin. Alternatively, there will be temporary sites where you can drop off your real Christmas tree for recycling from December 30 until January 13.

These are:

Ardingly Recreation Ground, Ardingly

John Pears Field, Ashurstwood

Village Hall, Albourne

Recreation Ground, Bolney

The Woodside Pavilion, Bolnore

Cyprus Road Car Park, Burgess Hill

Football Club, Burgess Hill

Humphreys Field, Copthorne

Haven Sports Field, Crawley Down

Whitemans Green Recreation Ground, Cuckfield

Imberhorne Lane Car Park, East Grinstead

Chequer Mead Car Park, East Grinstead

Recreation Ground, Handcross

Dale Avenue Car Park, Hassocks

Beech Hursts Garden Car Park, Haywards Heath

Heath Road Car Park, Haywards Heath

Recreation Ground Car Park, Horsted Keynes

Trinity Road Car Park, Hurstpierpoint

Lindfield Common, Lindfield

Rushfield Plant Centre, Poynings

Berrylands Farm Recreation Ground, Sayers Common

Scaynes Hill Common, Scaynes Hill

Recreation Ground, Turners Hill

Finches Field Car Park, West Hoathly

Rother

Rother garden waste customers can dispose of real trees in their brown bin for collection. Those who don’t have a brown bin can take their real trees to their local household waste recycling site.

Wealden

Residents who are subscribed to the garden waste service can recycle their tree by chopping it up and placing it inside the brown bin with the lid closed. If residents do not have a garden waste collection service, they can recycle their real tree at any local Household Waste Recycling Site in the district.

BIN COLLECTIONS OVER CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR:

