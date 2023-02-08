A man was found dead at a home in Findon earlier today (Wednesday, February 8), Sussex Police has confirmed.

A huge emergency response has been reported in Nepcote Lane, Findon, with dozens of emergency service personnel at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police officers led a huge emergency responses – which involved ambulances and firefighters – at around 11.25am.

This followed concerns for the welfare of a man, police said.

A spokesperson, in an updated statement at 7.30pm, said: “Sadly, the man was found deceased inside an address. His next of kin have been informed.

“A cordon was put in place as a safety precaution while initial investigations took place but has now been lifted.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s office.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while officers and representatives from partner agencies responded to this matter.”

Dozens of emergency service personnel responded to the incident this morning at the scene. A ‘multi-agency response’ was present throughout the day.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews attended to support police officers.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, police said there was not thought to be any wider risk to the public but warned there ‘may be a small amount of disruption’ to residents in the ‘immediate vicinity’.

