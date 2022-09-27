Fire breaks out at Eastbourne council building

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said at 9.12am on Tuesday, September 27, it was called to attend Eastbourne Borough Council buildings in Grove Road following reports of a blaze.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Newhaven attended. Crews used CO2 to extinguish a small fire in a heating unit. Crews used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the fire was extinguished.”

The crews left the scene at 9.36am, according to the fire service.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Advertisement Hide Ad