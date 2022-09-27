Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire breaks out at Eastbourne council building

A blaze has been extinguished at a council building in Eastbourne town centre, according to the fire service.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:59 am

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said at 9.12am on Tuesday, September 27, it was called to attend Eastbourne Borough Council buildings in Grove Road following reports of a blaze.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Newhaven attended. Crews used CO2 to extinguish a small fire in a heating unit. Crews used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the fire was extinguished.”

The crews left the scene at 9.36am, according to the fire service.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said there was no damage and that the heating unit has been removed.

