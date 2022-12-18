Firefighters were called to an incident near Shoreham Railway Station.

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called to a ’small electrical fire’ just before 1.30pm and had left by 2.20pm. The fire was reported at the railway crossing by Eastern Avenue, Shoreham.

Southern Rail said train services running through Shoreham-by-Sea will be subject to delays ‘due to the fire brigade dealing with an incident’ near the railway.

“Please allow extra time if you are traveling through this station,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

"To help with your journey, your tickets will be accepted on the following; Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton and Shoreham; Stagecoach route 700 between Brighton and Worthing.”

The incident was affecting services from Brighton towards Worthing / Littlehampton.

Southern said: “If you're travelling on this route it may be quicker to use an alternative route.

“Services towards Brighton are mostly unaffected but may be subject to slight delays. Please allow extra time for travel on this route.”

