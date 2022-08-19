Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a fire off the A285 at Upwaltham shortly before 5pm.

Crews from Billingshurst, Chichester and Midhurst are in attendance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you live nearby, please keep your doors and windows closed,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Please avoid the A285 to allow crews to work safely.”

Have you read?: Five new homes in Fontwell would be overdevelopment, say planners

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire off the A285 at Upwaltham - and has now asked people to avoid the area. Photo: Jack Chiverton

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.