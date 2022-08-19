Fire breaks out on field outside Chichester - 'Avoid the A285'
Fire crews are dealing with a blaze in a field outside Chichester.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a fire off the A285 at Upwaltham shortly before 5pm.
Crews from Billingshurst, Chichester and Midhurst are in attendance.
"If you live nearby, please keep your doors and windows closed,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Please avoid the A285 to allow crews to work safely.”
