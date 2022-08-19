Edit Account-Sign Out

Fire breaks out on field outside Chichester - 'Avoid the A285'

Fire crews are dealing with a blaze in a field outside Chichester.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 19th August 2022, 6:17 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 7:13 pm

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a fire off the A285 at Upwaltham shortly before 5pm.

Crews from Billingshurst, Chichester and Midhurst are in attendance.

"If you live nearby, please keep your doors and windows closed,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Please avoid the A285 to allow crews to work safely.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire off the A285 at Upwaltham - and has now asked people to avoid the area. Photo: Jack Chiverton

