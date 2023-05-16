Edit Account-Sign Out
Grenade found at West Sussex recycling centre; bomb squad carry out 'controlled detonation'

The bomb squad were called after a grenade was discovered at Worthing Recycling Centre.

By Sam Morton
Published 16th May 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:50 BST

An eye-witness said police officers were joined by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) team at the tip this afternoon (Tuesday, May 16).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspected hand grenade found at a recycling site in Willowbrook Road, Worthing, at around 12.10pm.

"A 100m cordon was placed around the device, which led to the evacuation of a number of surrounding businesses.”

The bomb squad were called after a grenade was discovered at Worthing Recycling Centre.
Police said the EOD team ‘carried out a controlled detonation’ at around 2.50pm and the ‘cordon has been lifted’.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The Worthing site was evacuated for approximately three hours from midday today upon the discovery of a small explosive device.

“The device was safely dealt with by the Bomb Disposal Unit and the site has re-opened. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding whilst we dealt with the issue.”

