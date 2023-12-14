Henry Smith MP presents petition in Parliament calling for West of Ifield proposals to be cancelled

Henry Smith MP has presented a petition of more than 7,300 local residents in the House of Commons in opposition to Homes England proposals for up to 10,000 housing units on greenfield land to the west of Ifield (on Wednesday, 13th December).

Speaking in Central Lobby after the presentation of the petition, Henry said: “I’m incredibly grateful to all those local residents who have highlighted the scale of opposition of people in Crawley to proposals put forward by Homes England for up to some 10,000 housing units on green fields to the west of Ifield.

“We know that this location isn’t suitable, both in terms of environmental pressures in addition to the impact on local infrastructure. We’ve seen the new community of Forge Wood in Crawley, as well as Kilnwood Vale just outside our town’s boundaries.

“In Parliament I’ve continued to raise with Government the necessity for new homes to be built on brownfield sites and this is a cause I continue to pursue.”

Crawley MP Henry Smith. Picture: submitted

The Crawley MP has continued to highlight the strength of local opposition to the proposals in Parliament, most recently with the Levelling Up, Housing & Communities Secretary, Michael Gove, on 16th October.

Henry said in the House of Commons: “This petition to stop the West of Ifield development is supported by over 7,300 local people. Homes England has put forward proposals for up to 10,000 housing units on a greenfield site that is prone to flooding, and these proposals would put intolerable pressure on already strained local public infrastructure such as highways and doctors’ surgeries.

"The petitioners therefore urge the House of Commons to ensure the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities work with Homes England to ensure these proposals are withdrawn.

And the Crawley petitioners remain, etc.”