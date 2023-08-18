BREAKING
Heyshott comes up trumps with amazing Summer Show

Heyshott came up with an amazing summer show at Cobden Hall on August 12.
By Fiona MackayContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST

Penny Masterton, chair of the Cobden Hall Committee, writes: “In spite of a very difficult growing season, Heyshott villagers came up trumps with an amazing show, the flowers and vegetables in particular producing a wonderful array.

"The handicraft section included a spectacular dolphin carved from the wood of a fallen mulberry tree; a prize-winning teapot in the pottery class and a much-admired jacket in the Needlework section.”

Cup winners were: The Jim West Cup: Sarah Williams for Fruit Liqueur; Best Bloom: The Sally Stocken Cup: Dilly Hallett; Best Vegetable: Chris and Clare Holmes; Photography: The Pam Hadley Cup: Anthea Philip.