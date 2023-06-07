Plans to transform Montague Place into a ‘green and welcoming urban park’ have been unveiled by Worthing Borough Council.

Councillors and council officers travelled around the borough last summer, asking local people what they thought about the town.

"Residents were clear that they wanted a green, welcoming community space at Montague Place,” a council spokesperson said.

"With this in mind, the council has been planning how best to transform the space in a way that reflects the needs and aspirations of the community.”

Montague Place, Worthing, after it was 'transformed' last year. Photo: Steve Robards SR2206283

​The council revealed in January that it was in discussions with a range of community groups to develop new designs to turn the street into ‘a green, safe, welcoming space for local residents and visitors to the town’. This came after the council confirmed the current look was only ever intended to be temporary.

The council said disability access groups were consulted, after the pedestrianisation of the road was criticised because of the loss of disabled parking spaces.

The painted wiggly lines on the new raised surface also raised some eyebrows, with people claiming they made them feel ‘dizzy’ or stating they were ‘awful’.

In its latest announcement, the council said the proposal would make Montague Place a ‘green oasis in the heart of Worthing town centre’.

The spokesperson added: “Worthing Borough Council is planning to transform the space into a green and welcoming urban park – and residents are being invited to have their say on the proposed design.

"In January, the council undertook conversations with a range of local organisations, town centre groups and businesses. They explored vital considerations for the space, such as how the new design could be sustainable, accessible, safe and welcoming.

“Today (Wednesday, June 7), the council has published the green park design that reflects both the Big Listen and town centre conversations.”

Government funding of £200,000 was used last year to raise the road surface, making the whole of the site level. Extra lighting, areas of seating and planters were also installed to make the area more attractive and welcoming before a plan for a permanent scheme could be developed.

Worthing Borough Council said the proposal would make Montague Place a ‘green oasis in the heart of Worthing town centre’.

A budget totalling £363,000 was set aside for the completion of the 'ambitious scheme'.

Dr Beccy Cooper, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said she was ‘so pleased to see’ a green park design now coming forward that ‘reflects the conversations’ had with communities.

“Greening our town centre has always been an idea that is warmly welcomed by residents of all ages across our Worthing neighbourhoods,” councillor Cooper said.

"It is an opportunity to make the heart of our town a welcoming, safe, beautiful space where we can meet friends and family and enjoy all the benefits of nature in our town centre.”

The permanent scheme at Montague Place forms part of the public realm programme within the current Adur & Worthing Growth Deal partnership, between West Sussex County Council and Adur & Worthing Councils.

The council said: “This programme of regeneration supports local economic growth and revitalised public spaces in Worthing including the completed Portland Road scheme and the Railway Approach scheme, where plans are underway.”

Steve Waight, the county council’s cabinet member for economic development, said the latest concept for Montague Place is an ‘exciting step’ towards a ‘rejuvenated and enhanced’ public green space.

He added: “This strategic partnership aims to sustain local economic growth and maximise prosperity, regenerating communities.”

Click here to see the new concept for Montague Place, and have your say on the plan. The consultation will be open for four weeks, and closes on Wednesday, July 5.

