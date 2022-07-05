Engineers from Southern Water are attempting to fix a burst water main in West Beach, in an area that has seen six pipe bursts in less than a year.

A Southern Water spokesperson said it is ‘extremely sorry’ for the ‘ongoing disruption and distress’ caused to our customers after the latest incident on Monday afternoon (July 4).

Providing an update on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “Our liaison team is onsite to provide support and will be there for as long as needed.

Southern Water said traffic management 'must stay in place' on the A259.

“Overnight our tankers and pumps cleared the flooding so we can now start digging to reveal the burst and decide on a method for repair.

“This morning we will also be prioritising the clean-up and disinfection of the pathways and roads. We will work with customers to ensure any driveways affected are also thoroughly cleaned.

“To allow all this work to happen safely, traffic management must stay in place on the A259. The A259 is a busy route, and we are very sorry to all road users that will be impacted by this.”

This is the sixth time since October, 2021, the same 2km stretch of pipe has burst in three different places.

Southern Water said it will be prioritising the clean-up and disinfection of the pathways and roads.

After the latest incident, West Way and The Broadway are under sewage water.

One resident said the smell and noise of 24 hour pumping is ‘horrendous’, adding: “Many local people like me are refusing to pay Southern Water bills until the sewage problem is properly sorted.”

Others said the sewage ‘stinks’ and is ‘eye watering’.

This is the sixth time since October, 2021, the same 2km stretch of pipe has burst in three different places.

Our photographer’s pictures on Monday showed that West Way’s road surface was completely under water.

Geoff Patmore, the vice-chairman of the West Beach Residents’ Association said: “We at West Beach are utterly exhausted by the continual series of sewage burst in our roads.

"The roads are being destroyed by the 30 tonne tankers continually travelling up and down the roads.

"We have suffered continually for well over a decade with incessant sewage bursts our drainage system has been compromised by the regular sewage bursts as well as our roads.

“Enough is enough the misery and stress on every family in West Beach caused by filthy raw sewage gushing into our gardens and driveways is taking its toll.

“Southern Water need to seriously get to grips with this issue and speedily replace all the sewage pipes by relining as promised and reinstate the road damage along the entire stretch of Westway not just some of it.

“The gridlock caused by 29 tankers having to park on the A259 is appalling for all residents of Adur."

Temporary traffic signals are in place on A259 Brighton Road near The Broadway.

‘Severe delays’ were reported during rush hour this morning on A259 Brighton Road eastbound.

