A car and a motorbike have reportedly been involved in a collision on A23 London Road at Fleming Way Roundabout. The road is partially blocked, causing queuing traffic between Crawley and Gatwick Airport.

Delays have been reported on Tushmore Gyratory northbound between A23 Crawley Avenue and A23 London Road.

Towards East Grinstead, there are delays on A264 Copthorne Road eastbound between A264 and A22 Eastbourne Road. There is traffic congestion on A22 London Road both ways between Felbridge and East Grinstead.

Sussex Roads Police

There are minor delays on A22 London Road southbound between Woodcock Hill and Green Hedges Avenue.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, a car has reportedly ended up in a bush after a collision in Bolney.

A272 Bolney Road is reportedly partially blocked at Buncton Lane, resulting in slow moving traffic.

In Storrington, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

In Lancing, traffic management is in place due to a burst water main on West Way between Bristol Avenue and West Avenue.

A sewer pipe has burst, with temporary traffic signals on A259 Brighton Road near The Broadway.

‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A259 Brighton Road eastbound between A259 and Brighton Road.

In Brighton, there are increasing delays on Patcham Bypass southbound in Withdean.

