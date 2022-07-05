Sussex travel report: 'Severe' delays after sewer pipe bursts; motorbike in A23 collision and car ends up in bush on A272

Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Tuesday, July 5.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:01 am

A car and a motorbike have reportedly been involved in a collision on A23 London Road at Fleming Way Roundabout. The road is partially blocked, causing queuing traffic between Crawley and Gatwick Airport.

Delays have been reported on Tushmore Gyratory northbound between A23 Crawley Avenue and A23 London Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Towards East Grinstead, there are delays on A264 Copthorne Road eastbound between A264 and A22 Eastbourne Road. There is traffic congestion on A22 London Road both ways between Felbridge and East Grinstead.

Sussex Roads Police

There are minor delays on A22 London Road southbound between Woodcock Hill and Green Hedges Avenue.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, a car has reportedly ended up in a bush after a collision in Bolney.

A272 Bolney Road is reportedly partially blocked at Buncton Lane, resulting in slow moving traffic.

In Storrington, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

In Lancing, traffic management is in place due to a burst water main on West Way between Bristol Avenue and West Avenue.

A sewer pipe has burst, with temporary traffic signals on A259 Brighton Road near The Broadway.

‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A259 Brighton Road eastbound between A259 and Brighton Road.

In Brighton, there are increasing delays on Patcham Bypass southbound in Withdean.

Have you read?: Driver dies after car and lorry collide on A283 in Shoreham

Two fires reported at different houses - within minutes of each other and only 500 yards away

Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, July 5

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

West SussexA23Gatwick Airport