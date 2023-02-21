Laurel Aldridge’s family have released more images of her as the 62-year-old went missing a week ago today.

Laurel, who is considered vulnerable, was last seen leaving her home at about 7am on Valentine’s Day. She was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat. Laurel is around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.

Police have raised major concerns for Laurel and a several extensive searches have been carried out in the area, but to no avail as yet.

Actor Mackenzie Crook, who is Laurel’s brother-in-law, told BBC Sussex: “There were reported possible sightings of her as far north as Bignor Hill, but we’ve discounted those and we think she is very much in the local Walberton area.”

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We would like to thank the public for the information which has been provided to us thus far. Our officers have been working around the clock pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.

“We are working closely with Laurel’s family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates on the investigation. They too have also appealed for information to help find her.”

If you see Laurel please phone 999 immediately or if have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting Operation Accrue.

