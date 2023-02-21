One week ago today 62-year-old Laurel Aldridge went missing from her home in Walberton, near Arundel.

Laurel was last pictured by a doorbell camera as she left her home at about 7am last Tuesday (February 14). She was wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat. She is around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.

Since Tuesday, there have been a number of sightings in the Walberton and Slindon areas, according to chief superintendent Howard Hodges who spoke to Sussex World about the investigation yesterday.

Laurel’s son-in-law Charles Wheeler said: “All of us are thinking about her alone out there in the night. We just want to get her back in the warm, surrounded by people that she loves.”

Laurel Aldridge, 62, was last seen at her home on Tuesday, February 14. If you see her dial 999 immediately

Sussex Police has been using search dogs, drones, a national police air service helicopter, and officers have been working ‘tirelessly’ to locate her. Officers have also been assisted by Search and Rescue teams as well as support from the local neighbourhood watch community search team.

According to Pirates of the Carribean actor and Laurel’s brother-in-law Mackenzie Crook, there have been reported sightings as far north as Bignor Hill but the family believes she is ‘very much in the Walberton area’, he said.

Dashcam footage from the area is of particular interest to investigating officers and an appeal was issued earlier this week to anyone with footage from driving on the following roads:

• The A27 in both directions between Fontwell and Arundel

• The A29 in both directions between Fontwell and Houghton

• Anyone driving in the Slindon area

• Anyone driving in the Walberton area

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far. We may have information which could place Laurel’s last known location. To be in that location it’s likely Laurel would have crossed a busy road where people would have been driving in the area at the time."

Residents are being asked to check their sheds, bins and outhouses.

Laurel is considered vulnerable and anyone who believed they may have seen her has been encouraged to dial 999. Anyone with any relevant information should contact police on 101.

