Littlehampton RNLI rescue man from sinking kayak

Just after 8am on Monday, HM Coastguard requested the launching of a lifeboat following a call from a kayaker in distress.

Littlehampton’s B-Class inshore lifeboat Renee Sherman was launched and headed south-west out of the harbour entrance.

When the lifeboat arrived on the scene they discovered the kayak almost fully submerged in the water with the male occupant still on board.

He was helped into the lifeboat, but RNLI members said he was cold and shaken by the ordeal having spent approximately 30 minutes in the water.

Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue team had also been alerted so the casualty was taken to the shoreline near Sea Lane in Middleton-on-Sea and passed into their care.

The kayak was also recovered and returned to the beach.

Richard Winstanley, lifeboat helm for this incident, said: "Although the sea conditions were calm and the air temperature warm a pleasant morning trip turned for the worse as water ingress caused the kayak to sink below the waterline.

"The kayaker was well prepared wearing a buoyancy aid, spray top and wet suit and as soon as he recognised he could not get back to shore he called 999 and alerted the Coastguard.