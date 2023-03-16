Midhurst hotel fire: Ambulance service confirms people have been treated at the scene

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of a fire in North Street at 1.08am on Thursday, March 16.
The fire is at The Angel Inn, according to an eye-witness.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), attended the scene alongside other emergency services.
A spokesperson added: “Four people were treated at the scene and all were discharged at the scene. While the majority of our resources have left the scene, a small number remain to support the fire service.”