Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
36 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
41 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
42 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Midhurst hotel fire: Ambulance service confirms people have been treated at the scene

The ambulance service has confirmed that people have been treated at the scene of the hotel fire in Midhurst.

By Jacob Panons
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of a fire in North Street at 1.08am on Thursday, March 16.

The fire is at The Angel Inn, according to an eye-witness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), attended the scene alongside other emergency services.

Most Popular
Fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
Fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
Fire at The Angel Inn in Midhurst. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “Four people were treated at the scene and all were discharged at the scene. While the majority of our resources have left the scene, a small number remain to support the fire service.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is everything we know about the fire so far.

READ MORE:

Pictures: Firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Midhurst hotel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fire chief issues statement as huge fire tears through historic Sussex hotel

Pictures: More than 30 people evacuated due to ‘significant’ Midhurst hotel fire

MidhurstAmbulance serviceWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceNorth StreetSussex