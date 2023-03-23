More than 6,400 East Grinstead homes now connected to Virgin Media O2’s gigabit network

Virgin Media O2 has announced it has connected more than 6,400 additional homes in East Grinstead to its network, bringing the benefits of gigabit broadband to thousands more people for the first time.

As part of its network expansion programme, Virgin Media O2 is connecting more residents and small businesses so they can benefit from the provider’s ultrafast broadband, TV and phone services.

Customers in East Grinstead can now sign-up to Virgin Media’s services, including Gig1 which offers top speeds of 1,130Mbps – perfect for busy households working remotely, streaming UHD TV shows and films, video calling friends and family and playing games online.

Gillian O'Boyle, director of strategy, network expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our latest build in East Grinstead is bringing next-generation gigabit connectivity and terrific television to thousands more people in the local area.

Virgin Media O2 engineer working a broadband cabinet

“With more of what we do everyday taking place digitally, from working from home to connecting with friends, our ultrafast speeds – 20 times faster than local average – offer an unrivalled online experience that is impossible to match.”

Steve Waight, cabinet member for digital infrastructure said: “I am always pleased to see commercial investment in improving digital connectivity in the county and its great news that residents in East Grinstead can access all the benefits of gigabit broadband from Virgin Media O2 where previously they struggled with slow speeds.

"The town is one of many in the county where telecommunications suppliers are building the fibre networks that will serve our homes and businesses for the future.

"West Sussex County Council and the county’s district and borough councils are working with Government and the telecommunications market to facilitate inward investment into digital infrastructure to ensure our county is a prosperous place with a strong and vibrant economy that attracts businesses and people to live and work here.”

Virgin Media O2 is leading Britain’s gigabit charge and is the only major broadband provider to have rolled out next-generation gigabit services, offering speeds of 1,000Mbps+, to its entire network today.

The company invests around £2billion a year in its networks and services and is also in the process of upgrading its entire fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) technology, which is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds and beyond in future.

In addition to its ultrafast broadband network, Virgin Media O2’s mobile network covers 99 per cent of the nation’s population with 4G, with the business also rolling out 5G services to bring the latest mobile connectivity to more parts of the country.

O2 is the only mobile network operator not to reintroduce roaming fees in Europe and customers can save week-in week-out through Priority – its reward scheme which gives exclusive access to offers, prize draws, competitions, and presale tickets.

Customers of both Virgin Media and O2 can supercharge their services and reap extra rewards through Volt.

Alongside double mobile data, roaming in 75 countries and up to £150 off a connected device, new and existing customers who take a Virgin Media broadband service and an eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan will receive a broadband speed boost to the next tier available – meaning customers on a 500mbps Virgin Media package could be boosted to Gig1 at no extra charge.

