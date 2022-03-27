London Road, in Ringles Cross, was closed due to a road traffic collision, involving a car and a motorbike, around 7.15pm.

Pictures from the scene show that at least two police vehicles responded.

Sussex Police said the road was closed for four hours while emergency services attended the scene.

At least two police vehicles responded to the incident in Ringles Cross. Photo: Dan Jessup

A spokesperson added: "A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Any witnesses to the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 1156 of 26/03."

This was the first of two serious collisions in East Sussex on Saturday.