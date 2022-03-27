London Road, in Ringles Cross, was closed due to a road traffic collision, involving a car and a motorbike, around 7.15pm.
Pictures from the scene show that at least two police vehicles responded.
Sussex Police said the road was closed for four hours while emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesperson added: "A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-changing injuries.
"Any witnesses to the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 1156 of 26/03."
This was the first of two serious collisions in East Sussex on Saturday.
A 54-year-old motorcyclist sadly died after a collision with a car in Pound Hill, Framfield, shortly after 12pm. Click here to read more