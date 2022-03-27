Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with 'potentially life-changing injuries' after collision in East Sussex village

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with 'potentially life-changing injuries' after a serious collision in a village near Uckfield last night (Saturday, March 26).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 1:55 pm

London Road, in Ringles Cross, was closed due to a road traffic collision, involving a car and a motorbike, around 7.15pm.

Pictures from the scene show that at least two police vehicles responded.

Sussex Police said the road was closed for four hours while emergency services attended the scene.

At least two police vehicles responded to the incident in Ringles Cross. Photo: Dan Jessup

A spokesperson added: "A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Any witnesses to the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 1156 of 26/03."

This was the first of two serious collisions in East Sussex on Saturday.

A 54-year-old motorcyclist sadly died after a collision with a car in Pound Hill, Framfield, shortly after 12pm. Click here to read more

