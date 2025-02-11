National Park Land Review has been undertaken

A comprehensive review of land use and development in the National Park has been undertaken by the South Downs National Park Authority.

It includes details of existing proposals, recommending changes where necessary, but also potential new opportunities for business and housing.

Sites in the latter include extensive redevelopment of County Hall, St Anne's Crescent, Lewes.

The authority has launched a consultation asking people to comment on proposals and changes set to be made. This can be done online via:https://sdnpalocalplanreview.commonplace.is/

Introducing the South Downs Local Plan Review, Vanessa Rowlands, chair of the South Downs National Park Authority states: "This is a hugely important year for the South Downs as we plan for the future of this vibrant and much-loved National Park through a review of our Partnership Management Plan which will set out our priorities for the next five years.

"The Local Plan Review is a cornerstone of this planning for the future, deciding how and where development takes place in the National Park right up until 2042. Landscapes and communities are continually evolving and changing, and our award-winning South Downs Local Plan is being reviewed to ensure it is up-to-date and addresses important issues such as nature recovery, climate change, affordable housing and helping local communities thrive.

"The Local Plan Review is an opportunity to protect and enhance the things we all love most - our landscapes, communities, cultural heritage, dark skies, wildlife, water courses and more. This public consultation is your main opportunity to have your say and shape the final Plan. We want the National Park to continue to inspire, restore and welcome all who live, work and visit here. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring the South Downs remains nature-rich and thriving - for everyone, for generations to come. This Local Plan Review is a chance for everyone to have a say on what matters most to them. Every comment counts, and we’re looking forward to hearing what people have to say, both online and in-person."

The document describes proposals for the Lewes Bus Station, outlining criteria which must be observed by developers. When creating 35 new units, they must consider flood mitigation, improved linkages across Phoenix Causeway and Eastgate Street, enhancements to vehicle access as well as respect and enhancement given to the character of Lewes.

Also mentioned in this section of the document are 685 new housing units in the North Street Quarter and development at Eastgate Wharf where a foot and cycleway will be created along the west bank of the River Ouse. Still in Lewes, 10 dwellings proposed for Castelmer Farm, 226 new homes at Old Malling Farm and an employment scheme at Malling Brooks are also available for comment and input.

A scheme for five to ten new homes on former allotments in Alfriston, plus six to eight in King's Ride in the same village are also being considered.

Under the heading of new allocations comes County Hall, St Anne's Crescent where a 3,500 square metre site could provide 240 dwellings as redevelopment potential. East Sussex College site could also be redeveloped to provide 225 dwellings. In Sloe Lane, Alfriston 25-30new care units could be added to Alfriston Court and 30 dwellings provided in Beechwood Lane, Cooksbridge. A small scheme of five new dwellings could be built at the rear of East End Lane, Ditchling.

In Kingston a site at Beaumont is being considered for five new homes plus another five at Audiburn Farm, also in Kingston. Land behind the White Hart, Lewes could house an additional five homes while a further eight could be built on land at the rear of St Anne's Crescent. Springman House in North Street could make way for 16 new homes and Shelley's Hotel could be converted to provide eight new apartments.

There's a potential 12 homes in line for land at Seaford Head Golf Club in Firle Road.

Also in the document are numerous sites across West Sussex including Petersfield and Findon. The consultation will remain open until March17 this year.

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195