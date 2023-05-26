Online fitness and wellbeing provider opens for Sussex Parkinson's community

Reach Your Peak offers online physical activity and wellbeing products for the Parkinson’s community. Grant funding from Parkinson's UK will be used to support the Get Started campaign to help more people enjoy an active lifestyle and live well with the condition.

Get Started: Reach Your Peak is helping more people with Parkinson's to enjoy an active lifestyle and live well with the condition.

Get Started is a 12-week course designed to help people with Parkinson’s to begin their active journey, using a range of activities and workouts.

Keep Going is Reach Your Peak’s monthly subscription programme and offers a range of workout sessions that are updated on a fortnightly basis and can help people with Parkinson’s to stay motivated on their physical activity journey.

Online yoga, Pilates and dance sessions that can help to support people with their balance, coordination and strength are also available.

Tim Morton, Physical Activity Programme Manager for Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with Reach Your Peak and we hope that the new grant funding will allow more people with Parkinson’s to try something new and stay active.

“Reach Your Peak offers an innovative programme of online physical activity courses for the Parkinson’s community. The grant funding represents a fantastic opportunity for more people to get involved and begin their physical activity journey.

“Being active is so important for people with Parkinson’s as it can help manage symptoms, maintain health and lift your mood. It can make you feel good inside and out. The more physically active you are, the easier it is to live well with Parkinson’s.”

Maria Lewis, Co-founder of Reach Your Peak, said: “We understand the importance of being active and how it can help you to manage your Parkinson’s symptoms. At Reach Your Peak it’s more than just online workouts. When you join the Get Started programme you’re offered an online assessment by a Chartered Physiotherapist.

“We’ll build your confidence and find Parkinson’s specific workouts that will help you manage your symptoms over time. We can monitor your progress, show you how your active journey is going and suggest workouts that will target certain symptoms or problem areas.

“You will also be able to access a community of like-minded people who are active with Parkinson’s. Within 12 weeks we want you to develop a habit that will last a lifetime.”