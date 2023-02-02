Vicky meets… Lorna Miller, pack leader at Hoopsy’s Happy Hounds, Chichester

Lorna Miller, pack leader at Hoopsy's Happy Hounds

How did you start out? I was working 9 to 5, Monday to Friday, as a dentist’s receptionist. One day I had an epiphany: I had been spoken to really badly by another member of staff and it was the push I needed to take a leap of faith and follow my idea of being a dog walker. Now I’m out every day with beautiful dogs and I love it.

What should people expect from a professional dog walker, and what should they consider? Meet the potential dog walker and make sure that you are the right fit. Find out if they walk other dogs at the same time and, if so, make sure they will get on with your dog. You’re entrusting a complete stranger with your pride and joy. It’s a responsibility, so be sure to ask about things like insurance and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much walking do dogs need daily? Walking is a big part of the commitment as a dog owner, so think about the breed that you choose. A Husky, for instance, would need four to six hours of walking a day, but smaller dogs need much less. But all dogs need walking. Some people use a dog walker as an addition to the walks they themselves do, often to give their dog a chance to socialise with other dogs.

What are the golden rules of dog ownership? Be realistic about the cost and the commitment. Research the breed you are attracted to and make sure it’s a good fit for your lifestyle. Always go to a reputable breeder to buy a dog and if you’re not sure, check with the Kennel Club. With rescue dogs, talk to the rescue centre and find out as much as you can about them. I have Dolly, a Romanian rescue. She’s my wingman now, but you should understand that it will take time for you and your dog to build a relationship and for them to become part of the family. And remember: you will need to train your dog.

How many miles a day do you cover? I walk around 20,000 steps most days. It really lifts my mood, especially those cold and crisp sunny days. You get to the top of Goodwood and the dogs are running – perfect! Not quite as much fun when the rain is slashing the side of your face and you’re wet through to your knickers, but I would still rather be out with the dogs than back on reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can we find further information? Email me at [email protected] or via @hoopsyshappyhounds2021 (Instagram) and hoopsyshappyhounds on Facebook