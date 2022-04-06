I’m not sure 40-year-old mums of two should go clubbing. In London. Having started the day with a prosecco on the train at 9am...

The last few weeks – when the social diary has been rather packed – notwithstanding, my life is usually a carousel of work, not getting enough cleaning done and plenty of trips to National Trust properties with my family.

Katherine and her bestie, Lynsey, on the train to London. They looked less fresh-faced when they were on the dancefloor 16 hours later...

Sweating it out on a dancefloor of a basement club, surrounded by people possibly young enough to be my children (what an horrific, ageing thought!) doesn’t usually feature on my radar.

But it was one of my besties’ 40th birthday, so we ‘went large’ in the capital. And despite wondering if other club-dwellers might have been asking who let the mum-dancing lunatic into their domain, it was an absolutely fantastic weekend.

Only downside is that I’m sure for every decade you reach, an extra day is added to your recovery period. I swear it took me until Tuesday to feel vaguely normal again.