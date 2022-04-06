With most residents having missed four collections since the strike began on Monday, March 14, many have filled up our black and blue-lidded general waste and recycing bins.

But what happens then? While excess bin bags can be seen littering the tops of bins across the town, many have ome up with their own solutions to beat the mess.

Uncollected rubbish in Stoke Abbot Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

We asked our Facebook readers what they have done, and got a flurry of ideas.

Tip runs:perhaps the easiest option for people with a car or access to one is to book a slot at the tip. Oscar Stewart said: “I live in a flat – no space to keep overflow – had to take some to the tip and due another run soon. Worthing is looking very shabby with rubbish everywhere, and it’s getting a bit ridiculous now.”

Gill White agreed, saying: “Tip trips, but seriously getting fed up with this strike.”

Paying for it to be taken away:for some who cannot get to the tip, they have decided to pay for their rubbish to be taken away by a waste management company.

Shannon Scotts said: “We have paid someone twice to empty both our black bins. Recycling we have just squashed down for the minute. As rather that than it pile up.”

West Sussex Gazette editor and SussexWorld writer Oli Poole agreed: “The bin strike coincided with the week our black bin was due to be collected, so it was already full. I did a tip run with a few bags but with a family of four, with one child in nappies, we were in need of another collection this week.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get to the tip this weekend, so I booked in a collection from Worthing firm Absolutely Anything Cleared for Monday (April 4).

“Spending money on something we already pay for through council tax was regrettable – and with the cost of living crisis a real concern it was far from ideal – but I was keen not to create a potential issue with pests, be that maggots or rodents.”

Squashing it down:Those feeling energetic have been optimising the space in their bins. Tanya Warner said: “Tip for general waste and jumping up and down in the recycling.”

Storing it for later:some people are keeping the waste for when rubbish collections resume. Gail Pumphrey said: “Got dry stuff upstairs in bin bags and thankfully we have a garage to spill into. But I’m a not at all impressed, why should we be forced to live like this?”

Borrowing a bin:if you live near the Arun border, this could be an option... Lucy Hornby suggested: “Some people have borrowed friends’ bins in Arun as they’re are fortunate not to have dustmen on strike and space in their bins.”