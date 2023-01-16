What a nightmare for wheelchair users are the pavements in Chichester town centre.
They may look in keeping with an historic city but there is hardly a flat surface to be found.
South Street adds variety to this with the drainage channels that run from the downpipes across the pavement.
I have to push my wife's wheelchair and although I am, as [Terry] Wogan used to say "stricken in years", I believe even a younger man might struggle, particularly when the shopping expedition passes the second hour.
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE
See also – Reader letter: ‘I was totally disappointed with poinsettia from Bracklesham retail outlet’