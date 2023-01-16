Writes David J Windibank, of Balliol Close, West Meads, Bognor Regis

'What a nightmare for wheelchair users are the pavements in Chichester town centre,' writes David J Windibank. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

What a nightmare for wheelchair users are the pavements in Chichester town centre.

They may look in keeping with an historic city but there is hardly a flat surface to be found.

Chichester city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

South Street adds variety to this with the drainage channels that run from the downpipes across the pavement.

I have to push my wife's wheelchair and although I am, as [Terry] Wogan used to say "stricken in years", I believe even a younger man might struggle, particularly when the shopping expedition passes the second hour.

