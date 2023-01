Writes Rosemary Collinge, of Summerley Lane, Felpham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Chichester, West Sussex, in 2018. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1825324

It has become apparent Harry and Meghan, aka The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have had little if anything to do with Sussex.

Why, therefore, should they keep these titles especially as they now live in the USA?

I’m sure that I am not alone in thinking this.

