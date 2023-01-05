Edit Account-Sign Out
Reader letter: Why is the work of foremost Chichester artist not included in exhibition?

Writes Ray Goddard, of Woodlands Lane, Chichester

By Letter by a Reader
3 minutes ago
'In some 20 years of gallery-going I've never seen Pallant House busier,' writes Ray Goddard. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks20208-1
'In some 20 years of gallery-going I've never seen Pallant House busier,' writes Ray Goddard. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks20208-1

In some 20 years of gallery-going I've never seen Pallant House busier – awash with appreciation of the Sussex Landscape exhibition.

A famous roll call (Constable, Turner, Nash, Ravilious, Hitchens and Co) augmented with lots of other worthies.

But a mystery: nothing by one of the city's foremost recent artists, Peter Iden, whose huge output spanned representational and abstract Downland scenes with distinctive flair.

Still time (till April 23) to repair the omission?

