Crawley Borough Council Leader: Continued to work to keep our local economy healthy, green and growing

The borough council under its Labour leadership has been active at promoting the growth of our local economy, encouraging inward investment and allocating money from the Government from the Towns Fund programme. This is £21.1 million to drive long-term economic regeneration and growth in Crawley.

This is to be welcomed because it is all aimed at stimulating greater economic growth, something which is going to be essential to deliver the levels of social justice and quality of public services that I think most people want.

There has been impressive oversight of the Towns Fund by council officers based on priorities agreed by local representatives from councils, businesses, education and residents. To date, approximately half of this grant has been utilised for some excellent outcomes.

Achievements in this programme include the Crawley Innovation Centre being officially opened in April. The building delivers over 65% reduction in carbon emissions through sustainable energy sources, building energy efficiencies and electric vehicle charging and will help lead the way in the development of the new green industries of the future.

The steel signing event, beginning building works for the new Institute of Technology at Crawley College.

We’re investing in skills - the Institute of Technology construction on the Crawley College campus is progressing, with completion expected by September, that will deliver a new green construction skills hub. Immersive learning spaces and a Green Village bungalow for green technology training are already operational.

With the Green Homes Retrofitting Programme over 1,500 flats have been insulated (primarily social housing stock), providing significant energy savings for residents and reducing bills by £150-£250 annually. In addition, a Pop-Up Culture Programme in the town centre has been completed. 48 events were organised, engaging over 7,000 direct participants, with many more passers-by. Sites for a permanent cultural quarter in Crawley are being actively investigated.

Construction will begin on our new Town Centre Bus Station layout and surrounding pedestrian spaces in November 2025 with completion estimated for November 2027.

An appointment to deliver gigabit-speed fibre installation across Manor Royal Business District is also expected imminently. In addition to the investment into the Re-energise project at Manor Royal that will provide new, decarbonised energy sources at low prices, this will all help keep our major industrial park a thriving place to do business.

This is, however, not the end of this work. We fully intend to continue to foster innovation, skills development, decarbonisation, community and cultural engagement and infrastructure enhancement for the benefit of all of Crawley's businesses, residents, and learners.