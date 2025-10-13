Faith Matters: Look in wonder at the created world

The Revd Canon Rebecca Swyer, Director for Apostolic Life in the Chichester Diocese, reflects on our world and the capacity God has given it for life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were recently jailed for chopping down the Sycamore Gap tree (in 2023), a much loved and photographed tree at Hadrian’s Wall. This majestic tree which had taken over a century to grow was felled in this act of wanton destruction.

Every day we hear about human beings causing destruction and violence, about rising crime rates and seemingly endless wars. We hear about the impact of humanity on creation – the very world that provides us with the food, drink and oxygen we need to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this can leave us feeling fearful, depressed or even hopeless about the future.

New life emerges as a sapling grows

However, autumn reminds us of the essential wonder of the created world. The plush green of summer leaves is transformed into beautiful shades of red, orange, yellow and brown. This year’s long, hot summer means hedgerows and trees are laden with fruits.

Whilst autumn leads to winter when many plants appear to die off and branches become bare, they’re actually ‘sleeping’ and will regenerate in spring. Even with the Sycamore Gap tree, saplings quickly appeared, demonstrating nature’s capacity for regeneration.

Most churches and many schools will have harvest festivals in the autumn, giving thanks to God for his creation. They’ll collect food to be distributed to those who struggle to make ends meet – local charities, night shelters and foodbanks. Some churches will have animal services, where people bring along their pets to be blessed, recognizing the joy and love they bring to many households. Rural communities across Sussex will hold ploughing matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Human beings have always had a symbiotic relationship with the created world, through such things as farming, fishing and gardening. Christians believe that this relationship is God-given; in the very first book of the bible (Genesis) it describes the goodness of the whole of creation – humanity and the natural world - and that human beings are to be ‘images of God’. This reminds us that we all have a responsibility to restore, protect and love the created world.

Find your local Anglican church: ‘A Church Near You’ (www.achurchnearyou.com) enables you to easily see what services and events are being held by churches in your local area.