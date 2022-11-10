Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reader letter: Care at Chichester's St Richard's Hospital 'could not be faulted'

Writes Barbara Baldwin, of Raughmere Drive, Lavant

By Letter by a Reader
4 minutes ago
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM21100782a
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM21100782a

At the beginning of October I was admitted to St Richard’s Accident and Emergency department at 5am with unremitting back pain.

I was dealt with quickly and efficiently by the remarkable staff on duty after what had been a very busy night for them.

The care I received and observed given to other patients could not be faulted.

Most Popular

St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM21100790a

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Read More
Reader letter: Stop wasting time and mend Chichester's 'very cracked pavements'

ALL the staff I came into contact with, be they doctors, nurses, radiographers and the numerous support staff, were kind, compassionate and caring and without exception excellent!

Speaking as a retired nurse I recognise the extra technical skills that are required and expected now but that didn’t in anyway detract from the nursing care that was given.

Given what the NHS has gone through since 2020 and the increasing pressures that the staff are coping with I cannot begin to thank them enough.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

See also – Reader letter: Paying to park at Chichester railway station is now ‘another hurdle for older generation’

Reader letter: Chichester ‘is no longer a place with presence’ and has ‘no essential identity’

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE

ChichesterNHS