Reader letter: Care at Chichester's St Richard's Hospital 'could not be faulted'
Writes Barbara Baldwin, of Raughmere Drive, Lavant
At the beginning of October I was admitted to St Richard’s Accident and Emergency department at 5am with unremitting back pain.
I was dealt with quickly and efficiently by the remarkable staff on duty after what had been a very busy night for them.
The care I received and observed given to other patients could not be faulted.
Most Popular
ALL the staff I came into contact with, be they doctors, nurses, radiographers and the numerous support staff, were kind, compassionate and caring and without exception excellent!
Speaking as a retired nurse I recognise the extra technical skills that are required and expected now but that didn’t in anyway detract from the nursing care that was given.
Given what the NHS has gone through since 2020 and the increasing pressures that the staff are coping with I cannot begin to thank them enough.
See also – Reader letter: Paying to park at Chichester railway station is now ‘another hurdle for older generation’
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE