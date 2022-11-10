St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM21100782a

At the beginning of October I was admitted to St Richard’s Accident and Emergency department at 5am with unremitting back pain.

I was dealt with quickly and efficiently by the remarkable staff on duty after what had been a very busy night for them.

The care I received and observed given to other patients could not be faulted.

St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. Photograph: Derek Martin/ DM21100790a

ALL the staff I came into contact with, be they doctors, nurses, radiographers and the numerous support staff, were kind, compassionate and caring and without exception excellent!

Speaking as a retired nurse I recognise the extra technical skills that are required and expected now but that didn’t in anyway detract from the nursing care that was given.

Given what the NHS has gone through since 2020 and the increasing pressures that the staff are coping with I cannot begin to thank them enough.

