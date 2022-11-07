Town centre in Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2202075

Chichester is a beautiful city but it has very cracked pavements which have caused a number of people to trip and fall.

The powers that be have spent a lot of time and white paint outlining the cracks.

May I suggest that they stop wasting time and paint and jolly well get on with the job and mend the pavements.