Reader letter: Stop wasting time and mend Chichester's 'very cracked pavements'

Writes Mrs M Wilmot-Wright, of Little London, Chichester

By Letter by a Reader
5 hours ago
Town centre in Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2202075
Town centre in Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2202075

Chichester is a beautiful city but it has very cracked pavements which have caused a number of people to trip and fall.

The powers that be have spent a lot of time and white paint outlining the cracks.

Chichester centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

May I suggest that they stop wasting time and paint and jolly well get on with the job and mend the pavements.

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE

ChichesterWest Sussex