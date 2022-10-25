Chichester city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

Chichester is changing. It is losing its charm and personality.

South Street has become second-rate and just trades off populist feeding sites. North Street is a bog-standard high street service zone. East Street on its way to becoming a hotchpotch of various utility shops, eg Co-op, and only West Street retains some of Chichester’s traditional history and culture.

It is no longer a place with a presence.

West Street, Chichester. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

There is no overall harmony and essential identity. It is being swallowed up by the modern mode of convenience... little or no room for anything which could be described as tasteful or fashionable quality.

It is not far off from being like some of the tat to be found in Brighton.

Shame to be losing its soul almost.

