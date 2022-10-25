Reader letter: Chichester 'is no longer a place with presence' and has 'no essential identity'
Writes David Rash, of Stone Lane, Yeovil, who previously lived in Chichester for more than 30 years
Chichester is changing. It is losing its charm and personality.
South Street has become second-rate and just trades off populist feeding sites. North Street is a bog-standard high street service zone. East Street on its way to becoming a hotchpotch of various utility shops, eg Co-op, and only West Street retains some of Chichester’s traditional history and culture.
It is no longer a place with a presence.
There is no overall harmony and essential identity. It is being swallowed up by the modern mode of convenience... little or no room for anything which could be described as tasteful or fashionable quality.
It is not far off from being like some of the tat to be found in Brighton.
Shame to be losing its soul almost.
