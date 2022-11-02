Reader letter: Having to pay via an app 'is a form of digital discrimination'
Writes Anne Fox-Smythe, Faygate Lane, Horsham
Having to pay for things such as parking tickets via an app is a form of digital discrimination (Letters, October 27).
Many people, not just the older generation, do not use smartphones either by choice, financial concerns or lack of technical know how.
Is it now illegal to have the means and intention to pay for something but to not possess the equipment necessary to pay via an app?
If taken to court what would the offence be – non possession of a smartphone?
If there are any organisations or lawyers out there willing to fight this there are millions of us who would join you in making a case against this creeping discrimination.
