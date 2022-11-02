Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reader letter: Having to pay via an app 'is a form of digital discrimination'

Writes Anne Fox-Smythe, Faygate Lane, Horsham

By Letter by a Reader
36 minutes ago
'Is it now illegal to have the means and intention to pay for something but to not possess the equipment necessary to pay via an app?', asks reader Anne Fox-Smythe. Photograph: Robin Worrall via Unsplash
'Is it now illegal to have the means and intention to pay for something but to not possess the equipment necessary to pay via an app?', asks reader Anne Fox-Smythe. Photograph: Robin Worrall via Unsplash

Having to pay for things such as parking tickets via an app is a form of digital discrimination (Letters, October 27).

Many people, not just the older generation, do not use smartphones either by choice, financial concerns or lack of technical know how.

Read More
Reader letter: Paying to park at Chichester railway station is now 'another hurd...

Most Popular

Is it now illegal to have the means and intention to pay for something but to not possess the equipment necessary to pay via an app?

Advertisement

Hide Ad

If taken to court what would the offence be – non possession of a smartphone?

If there are any organisations or lawyers out there willing to fight this there are millions of us who would join you in making a case against this creeping discrimination.

See also – Reader letter: ‘I was stunned and appalled at Chichester shop’s window display’

Reader letter: Chichester ‘is no longer a place with presence’ and has ‘no essential identity’

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Reader letter: Are we expecting ‘under-resourced’ Sussex Police to manage Chichester roundabout?

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE