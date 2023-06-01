I attempted to avoid a series of potholes in the Parklands area this morning but only managed to catch a kerb so needed to change a tyre.
I was dreading calling out the AA on a bank holiday so set to and in the 10 minutes it took to loosen the nuts and jack the car I had offers of help from five different strangers passing by.
A local resident offered a cuppa and eventually a young guy got quite dirty removing the wheel which was beyond my strength levels.
Thank you to all who helped and offered.
It shows how good people can be and how Chichester has such a great vibe.
