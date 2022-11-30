Writes M Ottaway, of York Road, Chichester

What has happened to Sussex Police?

Recently, I unfortunately had to report that both mine and my wife's car had been entered within a private driveway and property stolen. I contacted the non-emergency number and was told to report it on the Sussex Police website, which I did.

I had no response, so after three days I went to Chichester Police station and reported the crime again. Again I had no contact from the police.I emailed the crime commissioner Katy Bourne and eventually after an age of waiting had a community support officer call and go through a procedure which was meant to make me happy that the incident was being dealt with.

Again, after some days I was informed that the incident would not be followed up, and it would be closed. I am somewhat confused and angered as I am a retired scenes of crime officer and served 24 years with Sussex Police and our department covered almost every crime scene in East and West Sussex.

More importantly, I informed the police that I obtained from my car a potential DNA sample which I preserved as I would have done when working as a SOCO. This is the second time that I have reported a crime since I retired, as my elderly father had a quantity of money stolen – again the incident was no further action.

Is this really the service I get from Sussex Police when I pay my community charge each month, and have done since 1988? Well, thank you, Sussex Police and thank you, Ms Katy Bourne.