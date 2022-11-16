Writes Wendy Corney, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne

"Please have some consideration for others and keep the ‘seasons’ separate and stop having firework displays over a week after the actual date," writes Wendy Corney. Photograph: Erwan Hesry via Unsplash

I will probably be accused of being an old fuddy-duddy or maybe even an old person who didn't ought to interfere but I really have to get something off my chest.

We ‘put up with’ Halloween which as everybody knows is October 31. Then we have bonfire night or fireworks night which, again, as everybody knows is November 5. Then we have Remembrance Day followed by Remembrance Sunday which was November 11 and November 13 respectively.

Why, oh why then am I still hearing firework displays on November 13 and every day back to November 5 and beyond? I was especially disgusted to hear firework displays on November 7 – which was a Sunday and the one day of the week we should all be relaxing but not with fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was disgusted again on November 11 when there were more firework displays. This was Remembrance Day and people ought to have more respect on this one day of the year when we remember all the people who have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. There were more firework displays yesterday – Sunday, November 13 and, again, I wish people had more respect for those of us who don’t want to hear fireworks on a Sunday, especially as it was Remembrance Sunday.

The other problem is for those of us who have animals. While I try to keep my cat in around November 5, how much longer do us animal lovers have to be careful when letting out our animals? Is there no end to this and I really don’t want to witness an accident where an animal has been scared by fireworks and goes under the wheels of a vehicle.

Please have some consideration for others and keep the ‘seasons’ separate and stop having firework displays over a week after the actual date.

Thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad