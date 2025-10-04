Parish Pump - Rodmell & Southease

What lovely autumn weather we are having at the moment, however it seems storms are about to hit us this weekend. I suppose we have to expect such things as winter comes on. I don't like the strong winds when they come as I'm on a windy corner, and always get some damage. The last wind a few weeks ago took the felt off a shed roof, which Rob repaired very quickly for me, but it's always more expense!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was only thinking recently that I haven't seen the bunches of tiny, seedless, white grapes in the shops for some years, and then ‘bingo’, a villager grows them, and gave me a couple of bunches, as their vine was very prolific this year; they are lovely.

I have been to so many both day and evening functions over the last 10 days, I'm ready for a rest!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harvest Supper on the 26th of September was superb, and my friends and I really enjoyed it. I can't thank Pauline and Martin and their helpers enough for all the effort they put into it. It was a great fundraiser for the church.

Interpretation of the VW Beetle in heavy snow

It seems we are going to welcome several new families to Rodmell, according to Jenny's write up in our parish magazine, Joseph and Sonia are leaving, and Angus and his wife too - good luck to them all in their new homes.

Jenny also wrote about how much fruit is hanging on the trees, which according to country lore, means it will be a bad winter, but as Jenny says, we don't seem to have those anymore.

She says, 33 years ago, when she and Marcus moved to the village, Peter Jarrett was able to stand on the top of the snow drifts to cut his hedge along the roadside!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1968 my car went into the field at Northease corner due to heavy snow on top of ice.It was a white VW Beetle, and I was trapped in it at midnight on Christmas Eve - an off duty policeman rescued me!

I also have a photo somewhere of Bernadette Fraser and I standing on the top of the Rodmell sign by the pub in the snow. Villagers at that time, used to ski from the top of Mill Lane down through the village!

More functions coming up in the village soon. The next one will be a talk by Andy Friend, who has written a new book, Comrades In Art: artists against fascism, 1933 to 1943. It’ll be in Rodmell Village Hall, Wednesday, 15th, October, at 7pm tickets at £5 can be purchased in advance from The Abergavenny Arms pub. It's a fundraiser for the Rodmell playground.

There is also Coffee Club on the 15th of October, at the Abergavenny arms 11am to 12 noon,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen Ford is also going to run another quiz for the hospice, and I will give more details when I get them. This is always a good evening, and tickets go quickly.

Ian Ernest is giving another talk about farming, but I'm afraid all the tickets went on the day it was advertised. His talks are always so popular. It's on the 7th of November.

The Leaky Buckets are giving another one of their concerts in Iford on the 24th and 25th of October, at 7:30pm in aid of Chestnut Tree House, children's hospice. Always a good evening with free entry, cash bar and Iford Estate burgers at the Iford village hall.

I hear that Artwave was, as usual, a great success. So well done, everyone involved! As there are always so many things on at this time, I rarely get to go to this. Apparently over a period of four days, 640 people enjoyed another hugely varied exhibition by 22 artists from Iford and Swanborough (and, I believe, one artist from Rodmell.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 30th of September, I went with friends to see Sister Act by Los Musical Theater at Lewes Town Hall. It was so good, and the audience loved it. Many thanks to all those who made this production such a success, giving up their time to make such enjoyment for others, as they have done for many years. Can't wait for the next one.

See you next time, Pauline