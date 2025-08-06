Political opinion: Rüdi Dikty-Daudiyan – Liberal Democrat candidate for Queen’s Park, Brighton

Rüdi

Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats are pleased to introduce Rüdi Dikty-Daudiyan as their candidate in the upcoming Queen’s Park by-election. Rüdi is a freelance translator who is proud to have made his home in the Queen’s Park ward.

Rüdi says, “I couldn’t be happier to have made Brighton my home, but like many of our residents, I’m concerned about how it’s being run. The current Labour council has a massive majority, and yet, we’re not seeing the results we deserve. This is the sixth expensive by-election being held since they came into office. That’s money that could have been spent on improving pavements, dealing with bins and recycling and anti-social behaviour. If elected, I would focus on getting the basics right.

In his spare time, Rüdi plays for the Queen’s Park Tennis Club and volunteers for the Pug Dog Welfare & Rescue Association. He lives in the ward with his husband and dog Emma.

