Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: My visit to our local branch of Samaritans

In her weekly column, Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, highlights her visit to the local branch of Samaritans, where she learnt more about the vital support provided by Samaritans volunteers.

Last week, I visited the team at our local Bognor Regis, Chichester and District Samaritans branch. Paul, the branch director, introduced me to some of the longstanding local volunteers, including Heather, Barbara, David, and Liz - who has been a volunteer for over 50 years.

The Samaritans team are focused on listening, to ensure no one feels alone. They give everyone someone to talk to and listen to every caller to give them the support they need.

During our discussion, I learnt more about their work and training. Anyone can sign up to become a volunteer. You’ll undergo nine months of extensive training to prepare you to become a “listener”. You then receive ongoing support and training. Shifts are flexible, and I encourage anyone thinking about signing up and becoming a volunteer to do so at samaritans.org.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton with Bognor Regis, Chichester and District Samaritans volunteers Heather, Liz, and Paul.

Samaritans' volunteers listen to every caller, providing non-judgemental support. Each call is anonymous, and free of charge. It will also not appear on your phone statement.

Their “SHUSH” tips to become a better listener underpin their approach. Whether or not you become a volunteer, I thought they were worth sharing as it’s an approach we could all take in our everyday life:

S – Show you care. Focus on the other person, make eye contact, and put away your phone.

H – Have patience. It may take a few attempts before a person is ready to open up.

U – Use open questions that need more than a yes or no answer. Try “how are you feeling today?” and follow up with “Tell me more…”

S – Say it back. Check you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution.

H – Have courage. Try not to be put off by a negative response and remember, you don’t have to fill every silence.

Whatever you’re facing, a Samaritan will face it with you. Call for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 116 123, email [email protected], or write a letter to Freepost Samaritans Letters.

