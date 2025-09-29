Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Supporting SEND Families in Eastbourne

I was delighted to host another of my Community Living Room events in Eastbourne Town Centre, last week. The theme was supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families.

The Community Living Room model brings together a range of organisations working around a common issue.

We transformed an empty unit (the Gather space) to feel like a real living room, complete with comfy sofas, cushions, throws, and even a (virtual!) fireplace.

The aim was to create a safe and welcoming space for people to share their experiences, views, and needs with me, my team, and local experts.

This event focused on connecting families with children and young people who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), with brilliant local organisations and charities offering practical advice, guidance, and support around SEND.

It was a real pleasure to meet so many families and hear directly from them about their experiences. One mum told me she had finally received answers in ten minutes to questions she’d been struggling with for almost a year. That really underlined the value of bringing people and organisations together in this way.

A massive thank you to Defiant Sports, Amaze, East Sussex Parent and Carer Forum, Sweet Circus, Holding Space, and East Sussex County Council for taking part – and to The Beacon for kindly hosting us. And of course, all the families that came along to express their concerns and experience. They are not alone. There are many more families here in Eastbourne and across the country who need better support.

It is my mission to ensure that children and young people with SEND can access an education that truly works for them – and I am fighting to make that a reality.

As ever, my team and I are here to listen. If you have any views that you’d like to share around SEND reform, or need support, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Email me at [email protected]