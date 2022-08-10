Reader letter: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss lack necessary qualities to be next prime minister

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, contenders to become the next prime minister, at the BBC's 'The UK's Next Prime Minister: The Debate' in Victoria Hall on July 25. Photograph: Jacob King/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

I fully agree with Mr Millican regarding the qualities of a prime minister (Let's Talk, July 28).

Yes, indeed a leader of our country needs to have gravitas, integrity, an appreciation of financial matters, a grasp of world affairs and some basic world historical knowledge.

Sadly, neither of the two contestants in the leadership contest qualify very well in many, if any, of these fields!

I wonder if Mrs Truss (Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs) could give me a pocket history regarding the Ukraine State before and after the The Warsaw Pact formally disbanded in 1991 – just months before that USSR did likewise. Maybe Mrs Truss could explain to me why NATO continues to expand its membership in lands far away from Europe?

I may be asking too much but she might explain the number of conflicts NATO has been involved in these last many years and why?

Finally, I understand that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss attend World Economic Forum gatherings.

Who is really running our country?