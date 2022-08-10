Reader letter: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss lack necessary qualities to be next prime minister

Writes John Hutchings, of New Park Road, Chichester

I fully agree with Mr Millican regarding the qualities of a prime minister (Let's Talk, July 28).

Yes, indeed a leader of our country needs to have gravitas, integrity, an appreciation of financial matters, a grasp of world affairs and some basic world historical knowledge.

Sadly, neither of the two contestants in the leadership contest qualify very well in many, if any, of these fields!

I wonder if Mrs Truss (Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs) could give me a pocket history regarding the Ukraine State before and after the The Warsaw Pact formally disbanded in 1991 – just months before that USSR did likewise. Maybe Mrs Truss could explain to me why NATO continues to expand its membership in lands far away from Europe?

I may be asking too much but she might explain the number of conflicts NATO has been involved in these last many years and why?

Finally, I understand that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss attend World Economic Forum gatherings.

Who is really running our country?

