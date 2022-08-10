Reader letter: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss lack necessary qualities to be next prime minister

I fully agree with Mr Millican regarding the qualities of a prime minister (Let's Talk, July 28).
Yes, indeed a leader of our country needs to have gravitas, integrity, an appreciation of financial matters, a grasp of world affairs and some basic world historical knowledge.
Sadly, neither of the two contestants in the leadership contest qualify very well in many, if any, of these fields!
I wonder if Mrs Truss (Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs) could give me a pocket history regarding the Ukraine State before and after the The Warsaw Pact formally disbanded in 1991 – just months before that USSR did likewise. Maybe Mrs Truss could explain to me why NATO continues to expand its membership in lands far away from Europe?
I may be asking too much but she might explain the number of conflicts NATO has been involved in these last many years and why?
Finally, I understand that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss attend World Economic Forum gatherings.
Who is really running our country?
To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P0191BE